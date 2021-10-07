Left Menu

Temples open in Nashik; Bhujbal offers prayers

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:33 IST
Temples open in Nashik; Bhujbal offers prayers
  • Country:
  • India

Places of worship opened in Nashik district of Maharashtra along with rest of the state on Thursday which also saw beginning of the nine-day-long Navratri festivities.

Navratri, the festival which celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine forms, began with 'ghatasthapana' amid religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Devotees thronged temples which opened after remaining shut for more than 6 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have asked devotees to follow COVID-19 protocols while visiting the places of worship.

'Ghatasthapana' (placing an earthen pot and sowing seeds around it) was done in various households as well as in temples across the district.

People visited temples of Goddess Durga and other deities on the auspicious occasion.

Instead of the 10th day, Dussehra falls on the 9th day of Navratri on Friday, October 15 this year. Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal took darshan of Goddess Saptashringi at a temple and performed ''maha aarti' at Saptashring Garh in the morning.

“I offered prayers to Goddess Saptashringi and requested her to remove the calamity of coronavirus from Maharashtra and across the nation,” Bhujbal said.

Later, he performed 'maha aarti' at a temple of Goddess Kalika in the city in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021