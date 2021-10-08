Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal to feature in Sam Hargrave's 'Prophet'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in 'Extraction' fame director Sam Hargrave's upcoming superhero movie 'Prophet'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:37 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in 'Extraction' fame director Sam Hargrave's upcoming superhero movie 'Prophet'. The project, based on 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld's Image comic book series, comes from Studio 8. It will be helmed by Hargrave from a script penned by Marc Guggenheim, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Gyllenhaal will star as John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments that gave him superhuman strength. In the film, John Prophet (Gyllenhaal) volunteers for a German experiment near the end of World War II to feed his family. After a bombing buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he reawakens in 1965, where things are not great for Prophet. The world has moved on without him, his daughter resents him, and KGB agents are after him to create super-soldiers from his blood.

Liefeld introduced Prophet in the pages of the Image Comics series 'Youngblood' before the character headlined his own title in 1993. He could be described as anti-Captain America -- a DNA-enhanced super-soldier from the World War II-era who awakens in our time after being put in cryogenic freeze for a future mission. Unfortunately, he was not supposed to wake until years down the road, making Prophet a fish out of the water, spending his time in search of a mission that does not exist. Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov will produce along with Studio 8's John Graham, Prime Universe Films' Adrian Askarieh, Liefeld and Brooklyn Weaver.

Gyllenhaal has experience in the comic book space, having played the villain Mysterio in 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. He recently unveiled the Netflix thriller 'The Guilty', and is an Oscar-nominated actor for 2005's 'Brokeback Mountain'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

