Actor Manchu Vishnu elected Telugu Movie Artists Association President

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 09:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manchu Vishnu was elected President of Movie Artists Association (MAA) defeating versatile character artist Prakash Raj in a fierce contest held here.

Vishnu’s panel also bagged some posts for the Telugu film actors’ body in the polls.

Vishnu is the son of senior actor and former Rajya Sabha member Mohan Babu.

“Good Morning! I am humbled by the love and support my film fraternity has shown to me. Before I say anything more on MAA election; the counting for the EC Members, Joint Secretary and one of the Vice President posts start at 11am today. Will talk after that,” Vishnu tweeted on Monday.

Vishnu was elected for the tenure of 2021-23. Over 650 members of MAA out of the total eligible voters of nearly 900 cast their votes. The city police made elaborate arrangements to prevent untoward incidents.

“Hearty Congratulations to the new President of MAA @iVishnuManch, Exec.Vice President @actorsrikanth & each and every winner of the New Body of our MAA family# #movieartistsassociation,” Chirajeevi tweeted on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

