Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette return in 'Scream 5' trailer

A trailer for the fifth instalment of Paramount's "Scream" franchise has arrived, promising a new, bloody adventure with the beloved characters. According to Variety, Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers and David Arquette's Deputy Dewey Riley are back for the bloody slasher, along with a new cast of characters, many of which will probably not make it to the end credits with a new Ghostface killer on the loose.

The movie's trailer opens with a scene mirroring Drew Barrymore's iconic opening to 1996's 'Scream', but this time Ghostface texts newcomer Tara (Jenna Ortega) before disabling the alarm system, breaking into her house and presumably murdering her. The original characters explain to the traumatized newbies that Ghostface always targets people related to the OG cast. Sidney prepares for another bloody showdown with the killer, saying "I've been through this...a lot."

"It's happening. Three attacks so far," Dewey tells Sidney over the phone. "Do you have a gun?" To which Sidney replies, "I'm Sidney Prescott, of course I have a gun." Newcomers to the franchise include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Reggie Conquest.

The original 'Scream' premiered in 1996 and was directed by the late Wes Craven. The film starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, a high schooler targeted by a masked killer named "Ghostface." Following its resounding box office success, 'Scream' went on to spawn three more installments, each starring Campbell and directed by Craven. After Craven's death in 2015, many were left skeptical that "Scream" would ever return -- Campbell included. "I had been really apprehensive about doing another one," Campbell told Jamie Lee Curtis in Variety's special 'House of Horror' conversation.

She continued, "People had asked in the past whether I would do another one without Wes or whether I would make another one. I always felt like it'd be too difficult to do it without Wes. He was the master of these films. He did such a beautiful job on them. We were a family." But a note from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed 2019's horror-comedy 'Ready or Not', changed her mind. Campbell recalled, "They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of [the 'Scream'] films. They are directors because of Wes Craven and they're really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."

Executive producer Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 'Scream', also kept Craven in mind while approaching the new project. The new film's screenplay was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. As per Variety, Gary Barber, Cathy Konrad, Ron Lynch, Marianne Maddalena, Peter Oillataguerre and Chad Villella have executive produced the movie alongside Williamson. 'Scream' will hit theaters on January 14, 2022.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)