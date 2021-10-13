R Madhavan completes work on his suspense thriller film

Actor R Madhavan has finished shooting for his upcoming suspense thriller film, directed by Kookie Gulati.

Gulati, known for Abhishek Bachchan's ''The Big Bull'', shared the news on Instagram.

''#itsawrap !! Truly an amazing time working with this very humble powerhouse of talent …@actormaddy!!,'' he wrote on Wednesday, alongside a picture with Madhavan.

The team began shooting in January 2021.

The yet-to-be-titled film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and marks singer Khushali Kumar's acting debut.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

