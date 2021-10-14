Left Menu

Adele shares new album's title, to be released on November 19

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:39 IST
Adele (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Singer Adele has announced that her upcoming fourth music album is titled '30' and will be released on November 19.

The announcement comes over a week after the multiple Grammy winner gave a sneak peek into her new music with the single ''Easy On Me'' after a hiatus of almost six years.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Adele shared the name of the long-awaited album and its release date.

She also opened up on her personal journey to getting her latest album completed, writing that she is ''ready to finally put this album out''.

''I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!'' the 33-year-old singer wrote.

Adele, known for her hit ballads like ''Rollin' in the Deep'', ''Set Fire to the Rain'', and ''Someone Like You'', described the past three years of album work ''as the most turbulent period of my life'' but called her new music her ''ride or die'' friend.

She also said the experience of creating '30' helped her discover ''genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with'' following which she has ''never felt more peaceful''.

Adele wrote her album was ''the get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D.'' ''That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief,'' she further said.

The singer said she has ''painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it''.

''Home is where the heart is x (sic),'' she concluded.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adele is reteaming with her '25' co-writers and producers Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Tobias Jesso Jr and Shellback for '30'. Composer Ludwig Goransson, who won the Oscar for ''Black Panther'' score, is among her collaborators for the new LP.

