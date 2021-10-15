Noted Kannada film actor, playwright G K Govinda Rao dies at 84

Seasoned Kannada actor, progressive thinker and playwright G K Govinda Rao passed away on Friday morning in Hubballi due to age related health complications, family sources said.

Rao, 84, was staying at his daughter's house in Hubballi where he breathed his last.

The actor had made a mark in theatre, movies as well as soap operas. People remember him for his roles in 'Grahana', 'Mithileya Seetheyaru', 'Curfew', 'Ajju' and 'Shastri'. He had also acted in 'Malgudi Days', the famous Hindi tele-serial, and 'Maha Parva'.

The playwright was an open critic of divisive politics, opposed superstitious beliefs and supported rational thinking.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy condoled the actor's death.

