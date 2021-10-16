Will Netflix become a big player in the mobile gaming market?

Could powerhouse Netflix make the same kind of impact that they did in the entertainment streaming industry within the mobile gaming industry?

There are plenty of reasons to suggest that they can, although there may be a few factors to consider that could suggest this huge move may not pay off. Let's take a closer look and see what the future could bring for the streaming giants.

Netflix could become a big player in the mobile gaming industry

There are a couple of different reasons that suggest Netflix could enjoy the same success that it did within the streaming industry once they take on the mobile gaming sector.

Indeed, the fact that they have a huge consumer base already available to them should play straight into their hands. As mentioned earlier, they are already planning to provide the games at no additional cost to their paying subscribers. This means more than 209 million people can be reached immediately and without having to do too much marketing to try and attract new business.

Another reason is that there is crossover potential for the company; something the company has not really been able to capitalise on as much as others in the past. For instance, some have managed to take the popularity of successful shows & movies and turn them into cash cows. Netflix could do this by getting started with online slots, with the Narcos slot game just an example of this.

What are the potential drawbacks?

As highlighted, there may be a couple of factors that could suggest that Netflix fails to make the big impact that many may feel they would make by offering mobile games within their portfolio.

One of the first reasons could be down to the type of user who uses the streaming platform, as not everyone will want to play a game. Indeed, many will likely be looking to head to the service to unwind, switch off and watch their favourite shows, rather than look to play a game and potentially have to use their brain further.

Additionally, there are already a number of competitors in the market when it comes down to the mobile gaming industry, which could see Netflix become a rather small fish in a very big pond.

Why has Netflix decided to move into the mobile gaming industry?

Recent news to have emerged from the global company has revealed that they are looking to enter the mobile gaming industry as soon as possible as they further diversify their product portfolio.

Netflix may be one of the premium names within the streaming industry, however, companies such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ have started to emerge and become stiff competitors to the service that is provided. By offering gaming, the organisation will provide something completely different.

The move is thought to benefit their paid subscribers immediately, as the games will be available to them at no additional costs and included within their regular subscription, therefore ensuring that they reach the maximum possible customer base available to them.

It would seem Netflix is serious about the move, as they have already made a number of different moves in order to facilitate the transition to the mobile gaming industry. September 2021 saw the company acquire Night School Studio to help them in their quest, whilst earlier moves saw Mike Verdu - the former Electronic Arts (EA) employee - to be its vice president of game development, whilst expanding the deal between them and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes to include gaming.

