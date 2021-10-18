Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker engaged
A representative for Kardashian confirmed the engagement.
Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are engaged, with the couple sharing pictures of what appears to be a marriage proposal on a beach.
The couple both uploaded on Instagram photos of themselves amid an arrangement of red roses and white candles by the sea, with Kardashian adding the caption "Forever". A representative for Kardashian confirmed the engagement.
The TV celebrity's sister Kim Kardashian posted a separate video of the couple kissing, which showed Kourtney Kardashian sporting a large diamond ring. The video was soundtracked to chart-topper Bruno Mars' song "Marry You". Barker, a drummer with rock band Blink-182, also shared messages of congratulations for the couple.
Celebrity news website TMZ said the proposal took place at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, went official with their relationship in February.
