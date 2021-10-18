Toy Story 5: Will Pixar come with fifth movie after release of Lightyear?

Gossips about Toy Story 5 are doing the rounds, but Disney has not yet confirmed a fifth movie. All the Toy Story movies are well-known for their flawless endings. After the release of Toy Story 3 in 2010, viewers thought it had be the best conclusion ever. Then came Toy Story 4 in 2019, again fans thought it had the best ending ever. But if we go by the track record of the Toy Story franchise, the fourth movie might not be the last Toy Story film. The grand success of Toy Story 4 is likely to pave the way for Toy Story 5.

Possibilities for Toy Story 5

A few months before the release of Toy Story 4,Tim Allen (voiced Buzz Lightyear) hinted that a fifth film is possible, while also expressing interest in doing another film, stating, "Once you've gotten to four, you're passed that trilogy [point], so I don't see any reason why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you ask me, I'd say do five.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the final film in the main Toy Story series. He told Ellen DeGeneres that Tim Allen had "warned [him] about the emotional final goodbye between [their characters] Woody and Buzz [Lightyear in Toy Story 4]."

However, producer Mark Nielsen did not rule out a possibility of Toy Story 5 stating: "Every film we make, we treat it like it's the first and the last film we're ever going to make, so you force yourself to make it hold up. You don't get in over your skis. Whether there's another one? I don't know. If there is, it's tomorrow's problem."

Shortly after the fourth film's release, Annie Potts said that despite her not knowing if another film would be made, she believes a lot of fans will be interested to see what the toys do next.

With no confirmation on Toy Story 5, however, we know that Pixar currently has "Turning Red" and "Lightyear" from Toy Story franchise. Which are set for release in 2022, and an untitled film is set to hit theaters in 2023.

The spin-off film Lightyear will tell the in-universe origin of Buzz Lightyear character. However, it is obvious that the movie will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise.

If Toy Story 5 happens in the future, most actors are likely to return to lend their voice to their respective characters. This may include Tom Hanks as Woody, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny and Tony Hale as Forky, to name a few.

Fans may need to wait for a long time for Toy Story 5. Fans waited nine years for Toy Story 4 after the release of Toy Story 3 in 2010. Similarly, there was gap of four years between the first and second movies, and 11 years between the second and third movies. "Well, no-one is planning on it, but I wouldn't be surprised if somewhere two-and-a-half years from now someone has this kernel of an idea that could become it," Tom Hanks said to Ladbible.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date and confirmation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on animated movies.

