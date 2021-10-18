Left Menu

Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley dies at 83

Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died at the age of 83.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:26 IST
Ronnie Tutt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died at the age of 83. In a Facebook post on early Sunday, Terie Tutt wrote that her father died at home surrounded by his family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's with deep sadness that my family and I share the loss of our beloved dad. The Legendary Drummer, Ronnie Tutt, 'has left the building,'" Terie wrote. Elvis Presley Enterprises noted Tutt's death in a statement. The group that runs Graceland recalled how Tutt drummed for Elvis with the TCB Band from 1969 until 1977, joining the band put together by James Burton for Elvis' 1969 Las Vegas opening and staying with Elvis until his death in 1977.

Beyond Elvis, Tutt played with some of the biggest names in music, touring with Neil Diamond's band and recording and playing with Cash, Nicks, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Michael McDonald and more, Elvis Presley Enterprises wrote. "In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland. We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis' Birthday and many other special occasions. Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis' legacy, sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans, as well as bringing Elvis' music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances," the group said in a statement. (ANI)

