Left Menu

New book to tell origin stories of Indian states

The book lays out the fascinating political and historical circumstances of the birth of Indias states and union territories.We are all Indian, but we are also all from a state or union territory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:08 IST
New book to tell origin stories of Indian states
  • Country:
  • India

A new book, slated to release on October 25, will present the incredible origin stories of each of India's 28 states and eight union territories.

''The Origin Story of India's States'', published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is written by author Venkataraghavan Subha Srinivasan. ''States give every Indian a home and an identity. Every time a new state is created or an old one altered, India and Indians are remade, recreated, reborn. Every single Indian deserves to know the story of their state, their home, their identity. That's how this book was born,'' writes the author in the book.

Be it the state that wasn't even a part of India until 1975; the union territory that had a prime minister for a single day; the state that has not one or two but three capitals; or the union territory that has beaches on both coasts, the book looks into unique aspects of Indian history and adds to the understanding of how India has been built.

According to the publishers, the story of the birth of India's states is the story of the birth and continuing rebirth of India. The book lays out the fascinating political and historical circumstances of the birth of India’s states and union territories.

''We are all Indian, but we are also all from a state or union territory. These are our homes, and we are naturally curious about our homes because it gives us an insight into who we are and where we come from. This book quenches that curiosity,'' they said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021