Gal Gadot gives detailed description of her reaction when Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career

Hollywood's 'Wonder Woman', Gal Gadot, has given a detailed description of her reaction when she says, director Joss Whedon "threatened my career" during reshoots for Warner Bros' 'Justice League'. While the actor has described what she called her "experience" with Whedon before, she's never been so candid about how his alleged actions impacted her. "I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me," Gadot told a magazine, according to Deadline.

She further added, "You're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people." In fact, her 'Justice League' co-star Ray Fisher has made his own allegations about Whedon's behavior, and a number of stars on Whedon-led TV shows, like 'Angel' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', have alleged toxic on-set behavior by the filmmaker.

Gadot previously alleged to an Israeli news outlet that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable." The filmmaker has denied any wrongdoing. Talking about her reaction to the threat, the actor said, "I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay."

"I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Bros, they took care of it...Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay," she continued. As per Deadline, Fisher's allegations aside, Gadot wondered, "Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don't know. We'll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it's done. Water under the bridge." (ANI)

