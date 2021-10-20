Left Menu

Animal Kingdom Season 6 wraps up filming, reveals first look video clips

Animal Kingdom is developed by Jonathan Lisco and based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom
The hit crime drama Animal Kingdom dropped its Season 5 finale on October 3, 2021, and In January 2021, ahead of the fifth season premiere, the series was renewed for a sixth season. Unfortunately, TNT also revealed that Season 6 will be the final chapter of the Cody family story.

In addition, Shawn Hatosy who plays the oldest Cody son, Andrew "Pope" Cody reveals via Twitter that the writers promised to present a very satisfying ending to the viewers. Animal Kingdom season 6 will contain 13 episodes and is set to premiere in summer 2022.

Recently, the official Twitter account of the series teases a first look video of the sixth season with the caption "Get your FIRST LOOK of #AnimalKingdom season 6 rn. Because five seasons of Cody heists just isn't enough!"

The production for Animal Kingdom Season 6 started in early March and wrapped up in August 2021. Currently, the most anticipated final season is under post-production work, which would take nearly six months. So viewers can expect the release date of Animal Kingdom Season 6 to be sometime in summer 2022.

Animal Kingdom is developed by Jonathan Lisco and based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd, who is executive producer for the series, alongside Liz Watts who also produced the movie.

Animal Kingdom follows the story of a 17-year-old boy, who, after the death of his mother, moves in with his estranged relatives, the Codys, a criminal family clan governed by a matriarch, Smurf. In Animal Kingdom Season 6, we could see a complete storyline, which would resolve all the leftover cliffhangers from earlier seasons.

Animal Kingdom Season 6 will bring back several actors to reprise their roles, including Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, and Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody. Recently, Variety noted that Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann, and Stevie Lynn Jones have also joined the series.

While the Amazon Prime users of America and the UK can watch free all the five seasons of Animal Kingdom, Netflix is streaming four seasons of the show in the following countries: Australia, Canada, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand. In Canada, the show is broadcast on CTV Drama Channel, formerly known as Bravo and all five seasons are available on Netflix and Crave.

