Kurup becomes the First Indian Film to Launch NFT Collectibles

Kochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir) • NFTs to be launched on the NFT marketplace of Abu Dhabi-based Ammbr in October last week • Digital artwork and a printed poster of the feature film “Kurup” signed by the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan to be up for grabs on the NFT marketplace Kurup, one of the most-anticipated Mollywood feature film release of the year, has achieved a unique distinction of becoming the first Indian movie to release three non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a part of its promotion prior to the theatrical release. The co-producers of the film, M Star Entertainments, a fully owned subsidiary of Indel Corporation and Wayfarer Films promoted by the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan himself have partnered with Abu Dhabi-based decentralised technology company Ammbr to release Kurup NFTs on the Ammbr NFT marketplace on the 25th of October 2021.

NFT is a unique digital asset stored in a blockchain network. It includes everything from music to a website domain. These assets can be bought and sold online. The digital tokens are considered records of ownership for virtual or physical assets.

Kurup is a blockbuster in the making with stellar starcast featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and ShivajithPadmanaban. Directed by Srinath Rajendran and originally shot in Malayalam, the movie will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada in dubbed versions.

Anish Mohan, Director, M Star Entertainments said, '' Although NFTs are still at a nascent stage in India, the NFT adoption has been rapid thanks to the accelerated technological advancement. Being the first Indian film to roll out NFTs, Kurup will enjoy a differentiated recall value for a longer period of time. The NFTs will offer fans the opportunity to own memorabilia related to the film. We are thrilled to create a landmark in the history of movie promotion in India with such a futuristic initiative.'' In this fist-of-its-kind film promotional initiative, the NFTs of Kurup will comprise of digital artworks based on the movie whereas some of these NFT’s are being backed by physical memorabilia as well which will be shipped to the customers buying the NFT.

Among the three soon-to-be-launched NFTs, there will be a unique NFT which will offer a videoclip in Mp4 format (HD) with embedded music, the digital artwork and a hardcopy poster of Kurup signed by the lead actor Dulquer Salmaan and director Sreenath Rajendran. In addition, there will be a series of 10 similar NFTs which is an animated GIF version of the unique artwork with no music which will entitle their buyers to a copy of the signed poster which is given along with the unique NFT. There will also be a series of 100 static high resolution digital art versions of the NFT which will not entitle buyers to a hardcopy poster.

Ammbr develops and operates one of the leading tokenisation platforms that will forever change the way owners and creators of physical, intellectual, and digital assets conceive of ownership, trading and interaction.

