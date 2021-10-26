Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit wishes 'radiant beauty' Raveena Tandon on her 47th birthday

Actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartwarming note for 'radiant beauty' Raveena Tandon as she turned 47 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:09 IST
Madhuri Dixit wishes 'radiant beauty' Raveena Tandon on her 47th birthday
Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Madhuri Dixit penned a heartwarming note for 'radiant beauty' Raveena Tandon as she turned 47 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram story, Madhuri shared a throwback picture featuring herself with Raveena from the sets of her dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wishing the radiant beauty Raveena Tandon a very happy birthday. May you keep shining brightly. Stay safe and healthy!" The two evergreen divas of Bollywood have worked together in the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Directed by David Dhawan, the 1998 hit film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Raveena in lead roles. Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance in the film in the hit music video for 'Mere Pyaar Kaa Ras Zara Chakhna O Makhna'.

Ramya Krishnan and Anupam Kher also appeared for pivotal roles in the movie. Apart from Madhuri, a slew of celebrities including Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Manish Malhotra also took to their respective social media handles to wish the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena is gearing up for the release of her digital debut 'Aranyak' and 'K.G.F Chapter 2'. (ANI)

