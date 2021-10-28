Left Menu

Snoop Dogg apologises to Eminem after beef

After making offensive remarks about Eminem more than a year ago, rapper Snoop Dogg publicly acknowledged his mistake and revealed that he apologised to the former. On the radio show 'The Breakfast Club', Snoop spoke about how he and Eminem have settled their differences, reported People magazine.

"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him. We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other," Snoop said. The friendship between the two rappers soured last year when Snoop reportedly said Eminem wouldn't make the list for his top 10 rappers of all time. The statement did not go down well with Eminem.

Taking accountability for his part in the back-and-forth, Snoop said, "I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg." Snoop and Eminem are all set to join forces at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. (ANI)

