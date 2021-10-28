Left Menu

Sundaram Finance to spend Rs 10 crore on public service pgme; launches music video

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:36 IST
Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance on Thursday said the company has earmarked Rs 10 crore to be spent on its public service programme in a phased manner, across traditional and digital media.

The city-headquartered company, in a press release, said it has launched a music video 'Oosingo' (think) aimed to overcome the hesitation among the public in getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The music has been composed by noted music director Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics penned by Arivarasu Kalainesan (Arivu).

Various personalities from the Tamil film industry, including director Ajay Gnanamuthu, choreographer Satish Krishnan, actor 'Robo' Shanker, Thangadurai and Deepa Shankar, highlight the importance of getting vaccinated in the video.

''The state government is making an excellent effort in driving vaccination across the state. We believe this is a crucial time and we need to keep up the momentum to educate and encourage our people to get vaccinated'', company Vice-Chairman Harsha Viji said.

Sundaram Finance MD Rajiv Lochan said, ''as the number of first doses are seemingly decreasing, we feel that this is the opportune time to motivate people to get vaccinated''. ''Oosingo is our way of driving the community to think about getting the jab'', he added.

