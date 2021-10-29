Zayn Malik denies claims he struck Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda

Singer Zayn Malik has spoken out after allegations that he struck his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid, denying the claim. On Thursday, Zayn tweeted a statement, saying while he's typically a private person who wants to "create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," he chose to speak out because the situation was "leaked to the press".

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," the singer wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.

Though he didn't mention the outlet outright, TMZ had published a story involving claims that he struck Gigi's mother, citing sources. Multiple sources also confirmed to People magazine that the family member Zayn is referring to in his statement is Yolanda. Zayn told TMZ in a statement, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Zayn and Gigi share daughter Khai, who they welcomed in September 2020. The two stars began an on-again-off-again relationship in 2015, reported E! News. Gigi released a statement of her own amid the ordeal. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," a rep told E! News.

TMZ reported that sources told the outlet that Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda last week and the former model is reportedly seriously considering filing a police report. (ANI)

