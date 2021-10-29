Puneeth Rajkumar had a long promising career ahead: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her grief over the demise of noted Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her grief over the demise of noted Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. However, no official statement about Puneeth Rajkumar's death from the family sources has been received so far. (ANI)
