Left Menu

Puneeth Rajkumar had a long promising career ahead: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her grief over the demise of noted Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:41 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar had a long promising career ahead: Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman (Image source: ANI File Pics). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her grief over the demise of noted Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. However, no official statement about Puneeth Rajkumar's death from the family sources has been received so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021