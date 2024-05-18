Left Menu

Punjab: BSF recovers China-made drone in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:41 IST
Punjab: BSF recovers China-made drone in Tarn Taran
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Saturday. The recovery was made in a joint operation with Punjab Police.

"During the search operation, at about 11:30 am, troops successfully recovered 01 drone from a farming field adjacent to village Rajoke in Tarn Taran District. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic. A reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully recovered yet another illicit drone from across the border," an official statement issued by BSF read. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) detected and recovered a Pakistani drone from the border area of Amritsar district on Thursday.

Taking to 'X' BSF shared, "On 16th May 2024, during the morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted movement of a drone ahead of border fence in the border area of district Amritsar. As per protocol, BSF troops promptly tracked the movement of drone and endeavoured to neutralize it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

