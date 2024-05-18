Punjab: BSF recovers China-made drone in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force along with the Punjab Police recovered a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on Saturday. The recovery was made in a joint operation with Punjab Police.

"During the search operation, at about 11:30 am, troops successfully recovered 01 drone from a farming field adjacent to village Rajoke in Tarn Taran District. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic. A reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully recovered yet another illicit drone from across the border," an official statement issued by BSF read. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) detected and recovered a Pakistani drone from the border area of Amritsar district on Thursday.

Taking to 'X' BSF shared, "On 16th May 2024, during the morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted movement of a drone ahead of border fence in the border area of district Amritsar. As per protocol, BSF troops promptly tracked the movement of drone and endeavoured to neutralize it." (ANI)

