57.11 lakh voters eligible to exercise franchise in upcoming polls in Himachal: Chief Electoral Officer

A total of 57,11,969 voters have been registered in Himachal Pradesh as per the final publication on May 14, said Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg. The Himachal Pradesh CEO said that due to continuous and concerted efforts made by the Election Department, there has been an increase of 19285 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years, over the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

He further said that the number of voters has increased by 3,81,815 as compared to a total of 53,30,154 in the year 2019, which represents an increase of 7.16 per cent. Maneesh Garg said that now there are a total of 56,45,579 general voters in the state, which includes 28,48,326 males, 27,97,218 women and 35 transgender voters, besides 66,390 service voters.

He said that the number of PwD voters was 37852 in the year 2019, which has now increased to 57,775 i.e, an increase of 52.63 percent. The percentage of PwD electors in the total electorate has increased from 0.71 percent to 1.01 percent during this period. He also said that, as compared to the population sex ratio of the state (976), the sex ratio of voters has increased to 982 in 2024 as compared to 980 in 2019.

He said that at present, there are 1254 centenarian voters across the state and 60835 voters who are over the age of 85. Garg said that these voter lists are also available on the website of the Election Department and any person can check the name registered on the list through the NVSP portal or the Voter Helpline mobile application.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time. (ANI)

