Kumail Nanjiani responds to criticism of LGBTQ 'Eternals' character

Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that he isn't concerned about criticism regarding LGBTQ representation in his latest film, Marvel's 'Eternals'. According to People magazine, the actor responded to Marvel fans who allegedly left negative reviews of the film on IMDb before its release in theatres.

Some of the now-deleted complaints and negative reviews allegedly pertained to the change in the sexuality of Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos, who is the first openly gay superhero in a Marvel movie, but who was not so in the comics. Nanjiani, who stars in the film as one of the 'Eternals', tweeted a response to the news on Thursday. "Looks like we're upsetting the right people. Eternals opens November 5th," he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Nanjiani's own character was originally portrayed as a Japanese samurai in the comic books but was updated to be an Eternal posing as a Bollywood movie star. In 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige had confirmed Henry's character was gay, making him the first with an LGBTQ storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"He's married, he's got a family and that is just part of who he is," Feige told 'Good Morning America' at the D23 Expo in California. In February 2020, actor Haaz Sleiman teased his upcoming on-screen kiss with costar Henry, telling an outlet that filming the 'Eternals' love scene, Marvel's first LGBTQ kiss, was emotional for everyone on set. Sleiman plays the husband of Henry's Phastos.

"It's a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set," said Sleiman, adding, "For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be." As per Variety, he continued, "Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious; we forget to connect on that human part."

'Eternals', which opens in movie theatres on November 5, also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Ma Dong-seok. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)