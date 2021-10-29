Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164: Can Itadori convince Higuruma to use his points?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 will begin with the incidents of the colony and the Culling Games where Yuuji Itadori faces the modern sorcerer. The Japanese manga is going to be released on Sunday, following its normal schedule.

The scan for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 will be out two to three days before the release of the official English version.

Flashback: In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 163, the students are discussing about the game. They need to go through in such a way that the opponents could not recognize them. The flashback shows Amai and Yuuji in junior high. Amai use to hang out with the bullies to avoid any kind of trouble.

One day Yuuji beats up a group of bullies who are disturbing someone. Later he finds they were bulling Amai, with whom Yuuji confronts in the Culling game in present. Besides, Remi said to Fushiguro that she needs rest before moving forward. Fushiguro moves ahead against another player named Reggie and came to know that this is a trap set by Remi.

Yuuji is also seeking Higuruma, but he can't leave the game in the middle. Elsewhere, Amai leads is heading to the theater saying he will find Higuruma there.

Itadori finds Higuruma inside a bathtub in the center of the theater stage. Itadori requests him to use his points and to add a rule to the Culling Game that will help them to end the game, but Higuruma refuses. Itadori tries to make him understand that if the game goes in the same manner, everybody will die in Japan, but he can't convince Higuruma.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 spoilers

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164, the guy who takes Itadori to Higuruma revealed that he wants 100 points from him and introduces a new rule. Higurama gets out of the bathtub and summons his Demon Ghost. We'll have to wait to see what Higuruma decides in Jujutsu-Kaisen Chapter 164. Recently, Twitter user Ducky shared a sneak peek with the caption, "A duel to the death, with the points on the line!"

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 Preview: - A duel to the death, with the points on the line!Release Date: Monday, November 8. pic.twitter.com/5G3N0ubqa0 — Ducky (@IDuckyx) October 24, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 is scheduled to be out on October 31, 2021.

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 164 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 64: Code will face Boruto's Momoshiki form