Padmini Kolhapure to recreate her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, who is also a singer, is all set to recreate her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' from her film 'Prem Rog' (1982). On the occasion of her birthday on Monday, Padmini took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her followers.

She wrote, "Blessed to recreate my favourite #yegaliyayechobara." Padmini also shared a motion poster of the song, in which she can be heard singing the hook line 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'.

'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' was originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The music video of the track featured 17-year-old Padmini dancing in a pink saree. It also starred late Rishi Kapoor. Saregama & Dhamaka Records will come up with the recreated version of 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'. However, the release date of the song has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

