Left Menu

Padmini Kolhapure to recreate her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, who is also a singer, is all set to recreate her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' from her film 'Prem Rog' (1982).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 15:12 IST
Padmini Kolhapure to recreate her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'
Padmini Kolhapure (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, who is also a singer, is all set to recreate her iconic song 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' from her film 'Prem Rog' (1982). On the occasion of her birthday on Monday, Padmini took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her followers.

She wrote, "Blessed to recreate my favourite #yegaliyayechobara." Padmini also shared a motion poster of the song, in which she can be heard singing the hook line 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'.

'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' was originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The music video of the track featured 17-year-old Padmini dancing in a pink saree. It also starred late Rishi Kapoor. Saregama & Dhamaka Records will come up with the recreated version of 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara'. However, the release date of the song has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021