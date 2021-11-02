Left Menu

Chris Pratt to play Garfield in new animated movie

After bagging Super Mario Bros, Hollywood star Chris Pratt is now set to voice the popular comic strip cat Garfield in a new animated feature.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnsons Alcon Entertainment is backing the new Garfield.Oscar nominee David Reynolds of Finding Nemo fame has penned the film, which will be directed by Mark Dindle Chicken Little.Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first appeared in comics sections in 1978, with the lazy orange tabby cat often causing problems for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:40 IST
Chris Pratt to play Garfield in new animated movie
  • Country:
  • United States

After bagging ''Super Mario Bros'', Hollywood star Chris Pratt is now set to voice the popular comic strip cat Garfield in a new animated feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson's Alcon Entertainment is backing the new ''Garfield''.

Oscar nominee David Reynolds of ''Finding Nemo'' fame has penned the film, which will be directed by Mark Dindle (''Chicken Little'').

Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first appeared in comics sections in 1978, with the lazy orange tabby cat often causing problems for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie. Garfield, which debuted in 41 newspapers, currently holds the record as the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Alcon acquired the rights from Davis, who will serve as an executive producer on the film along with Bridget McMeel from Amuse and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P Wegner produce alongside Kosove and Johnson.

DNEG Animation, whose recent credits include the animated feature ''Ron's Gone Wrong'', will animate and produce the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and president Tom Jacomb will both serve as producers.

Sony Pictures has bought the rights to release the film worldwide, excluding China.

Garfield previously appeared on the big screen in live-action/animated hybrid ''Garfield'' in 2004 and its sequel, 2006's ''Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties''. In these movies, both produced by 20th Century Fox, Bill Murray voiced the titular cat.

Pratt's voice work also includes the Lego Movie films and Pixar's ''Onward''. The actor, who most recently starred in Amazon's sci-fi feature ''The Tomorrow War'', will next be seen in ''Jurassic World: Dominion''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021