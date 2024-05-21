Left Menu

U.S. Carriers to Resume Flights to Haiti Amid Security Improvements

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the anticipated resumption of flights to Haiti, citing recent successes by the Haitian National Police in reclaiming control over key infrastructures. He emphasized the need for continued support to stabilize the country.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he anticipates U.S. carriers to resume flying to Haiti in the days ahead, but warned a the country's police force needed support to fully establish control.

Blinken told a Senate hearing that the Haitian National Police had been more successful in recent weeks establishing security in the capital Port-au-Prince and had taken back control of the airport and critical infrastructure from armed gangs.

