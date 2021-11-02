Left Menu

Akshay Kumar recreates 'Jai-Veeru' moment with director Rohit Shetty

The magic created by the combination of Jai and Veeru in the iconic movie 'Sholay' is everlasting. Ahead of the release of 'Sooryavanshi', actor Akshay Kumar gave fans a glimpse of his Jai-Veeru moment with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:42 IST
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The magic created by the combination of Jai and Veeru in the iconic movie 'Sholay' is everlasting. Ahead of the release of 'Sooryavanshi', actor Akshay Kumar gave fans a glimpse of his Jai-Veeru moment with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted a picture of Rohit riding a bike while he can be seen sitting behind him.

Describing the image, he wrote, "Our Jai-Veeru moment, when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars. But for mind-blowing action." Akshay and Rohit's Jai-Veeru moment has garnered several likes and comments from netizens.

"Hahhaha... caption," an Instagram user commented. "Perfect Picture," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Sooryavanshi', it is finally releasing in theatres on November 5 after facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which is a cop drama, also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

