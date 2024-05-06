Akshay praises Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' has been garnering appreciation from critics and audiences ever since its release on OTT. After watching the series, actor Akshay Kumar could not stop himself from praising Sonakshi Sinha and the entire team. Akshay took to Instagram stories and shared the poster of Heeramandi along with a caption, which read, "Watching #Heeramandi, such a grand spectacle!"

He also heaped praises on Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in the series. Akshay wrote, "Great going @aslisona @bhansaliproductions."

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. 'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)