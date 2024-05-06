Left Menu

Akshay praises Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in 'Heeramandi'

The Diamond Bazaar,' has been garnering appreciation from critics and audiences ever since its release on OTT. After watching the series, actor Akshay Kumar could not stop himself from praising Sonakshi Sinha and the entire team.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:38 IST
Akshay praises Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in 'Heeramandi'
Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' has been garnering appreciation from critics and audiences ever since its release on OTT. After watching the series, actor Akshay Kumar could not stop himself from praising Sonakshi Sinha and the entire team. Akshay took to Instagram stories and shared the poster of Heeramandi along with a caption, which read, "Watching #Heeramandi, such a grand spectacle!"

He also heaped praises on Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in the series. Akshay wrote, "Great going @aslisona @bhansaliproductions."

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. 'Heeramandi' is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend.

He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024