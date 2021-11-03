Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan wraps up the first schedule of 'Shehzada'

The team of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' completed the first schedule of the film in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The team of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' completed the first schedule of the film in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday. The actors will now head to Delhi for the new schedule.

Announcing the wrap-up, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a selfie with director Rohit Dhawan from the sets. "And that's a happy director #BecauseOfMe..Schedule wrap #Shehzada," he captioned the post.

Speaking about the film's first schedule, producer Aman Gill said, "We have mounted and shot the interiors of the mansion portions of the film wonderfully and are excited about Shehzada's larger-than-life scale. We eagerly waiting to kick off the outdoor schedule of the film in Delhi." Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

