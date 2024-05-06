Left Menu

MCC Violation Complaint Filed Against BJP Kaiserganj Candidate Karan Bhushan Singh

BJP's Kaiserganj candidate, Karan Bhushan Singh, faces case for violating election code of conduct. He allegedly campaigned with unauthorized vehicles and posted media online without approval. The case includes charges of illegal payments and disobeying official orders. The investigation is ongoing, handled by sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari. The Kaisarganj seat will see elections on May 20.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 06-05-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case of violation of the model code of conduct was registered in Tarabganj police station against BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, Karan Bhushan Singh.

The BJP replaced Karan's father and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers while he was the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Gonda District Election Officer Neha Sharma Monday said the BJP candidate was campaigning in the area with a convoy of vehicles without permission. Besides, his videos and photos were also being posted on social media.

When this fact was brought to the notice of the district-level media certification and monitoring committee, a case was registered under sections 171H (illegal payments in connection with an election) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC on its instructions against Karan Bhushan Singh and his unknown supporters on behalf of Sumit Kumar, in-charge of the Flying Squad Team of the Tarabganj assembly constituency.

Circle Officer of Tarabganj, Saurabh Verma, said the investigation of the case has been handed over to sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari.

The Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

