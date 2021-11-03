Left Menu

'Baghban' screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari passes away

Veteran screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari, known for writing the screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Baghban', passed away on Wednesday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:48 IST
Late screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari, known for writing the screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Baghban', passed away on Wednesday morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. He was 84 years old when he breathed his last. His son Mohsin Ansari confirmed the news of the writer's demise, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness.

His last rites are going to be performed later today at the Oshiwara Kabristan. Ansari started his career as a writer in 1974 with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer 'Dost'.

Further, he penned Dharmendra and Hema Malini-starrer 'Dil Ka Heera' (1979), late actor Dilip Kumar, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Izzatdar' (1990) and 'Pyaar Hua Chori Chori', which starred Mithun and southern actor Gouthami. Ansari later joined hands with veteran filmmaker B. R. Chopra and wrote the dialogues and screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Salman Khan-starrer 'Baghban' in 2003.

The late screenwriter is survived by his son and daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

