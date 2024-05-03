Mumbai Metro Offers 10% Fare Discount on Election Day (May 20) for Metro Lines 2 and 7A
Mumbai Metro offers 10% discount on election day (May 20) for Lok Sabha polls to encourage voter turnout through the SVEEP program. The discount applies to Metro lines 2A and 7 for commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR, or paper tickets. The discount is available on the return journey after voting.
The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) on Friday announced a 10 per cent discount on tickets for commuters on May 20 when the city goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
As per a release issued by the MMMOCL, passengers travelling on Metro line 2A and line 7 can avail of a 10 per cent discount on polling day.
Five Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will vote in the final phase of the general election on May 20.
The MMMOCL operates metro line 2A between Andheri (west) and Dahisar (east) and line 7 between Dahisar (east) and Andheri (east).
The initiative will boost voter turnout through the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage Metro commuters to fulfil their civic duty and vote in elections, the release stated.
Commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR and paper tickets to travel to polling stations can avail of the 10 per cent discount on the base fare on their return journey after voting, it said.
