Left Menu

Singer Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Singer Diana Ross has teased her first music video in more than a decade as she prepares to release her new gratitude-themed studio album "Thank You" later this week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:32 IST
Singer Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Singer Diana Ross has teased her first music video in more than a decade as she prepares to release her new gratitude-themed studio album "Thank You" later this week. The 77-year-old Ross, who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Motown Records’ hugely successful female group the Supremes, recorded the video for new song "All Is Well".

The clip shows a studio set being built over a time lapse and Ross, dressed in a black dress, sitting on a chair singing the track's opening lyrics. "My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video," Ross said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people." Ross will release "Thank You" , her first studio album since 2006’s "I Love You", on Friday. She recorded the new tracks in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day. It’s an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you," Ross said. "For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world. Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make."

As well as reflective songs, the album is said to feature upbeat tunes including "If the World Just Danced", which is accompanied by a video of dancing fans from around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021