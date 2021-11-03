Local outfit extends support to NCB officer Wankhede

A local organisation on Wednesday came out in support of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who if facing constant attacks from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

Hailing Wankhede's fight against drugs, members of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Yuva Hindustan gathered outside the NCB zonal office in the morning holding placards and banners with messages in his support.

They showered flower petals on the IRS officer as he walked into the office in south Mumbai.

''Nawab Malik has levelled allegations against the officer. This can adversely affect his morale. To avoid such a thing, our organisation is standing strong in support of the officer,'' said an office-bearer of the outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)