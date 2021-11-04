Left Menu

Shonda Rhimes' Netflix show 'Inventing Anna' to premiere in Feb 2022

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

American writer and producer Shonda Rhimes' upcoming miniseries ''Inventing Anna'' will debut on Netflix in February 2022.

Starring Emmy winner Julia Garner, the show is based on the New York article ''How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People'' by Jessica Pressler.

''Inventing Anna'' is the first show that Rhimes has created since ABC’s ''Scandal''.

The series also stars Anna Chlumsky, Jennifer Esposito, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Anders Holm, Laverne Cox and Arian Moayed.

Written by Rhimes, the series follows a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene and stole their money as well. ''But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?'' the official plotline read.

According to Variety, ''Inventing Anna'' follows the massive success of ''Bridgerton'', which Rhimes and her company Shondaland executive produced. Season two of ''Bridgerton'' is also set for premiere in 2022.

''Inventing Anna'' is executive produced by David Frankel, Rhimes and Shondaland’s Betsy Beers. Pressler serves as a producer.

