Karan Johar shares sweet Diwali wish with family

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, shared pictures of him with his family and along with it wished fans on the occasion of the auspicious festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:30 IST
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, shared pictures of him with his family and along with it wished fans on the occasion of the auspicious festival. Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring him, his mother Hiroo Johar and two children Roohi and Yash Johar.

In the caption, he wished everyone by penning, "Happy Diwali and all our love to all of you .... May the season bring you all the love, laughter, good health and peace of mind .... have a blessed new year." The Diwali post from the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director garnered more than a lakh likes, with several celebs commenting on it. Neetu Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Angad Bedi, Twinkle Khanna were among several others who left heart emojis.

Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he also has 'Takht' in his kitty. Separately from his directorial stints, the filmmaker also has a number of production ventures in the pipeline. He has produced Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi', along with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'.

Karan is also set to launch South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with 'Liger', which stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

