Ananya Panday gives fans a peek into her cozy Sunday with 'furry' friend Riot

Actor Ananya Panday, who is often seen giving fans a peek into her daily personal and professional updates recently gave a glimpse of how she is keeping herself busy. The actress on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories, where she's seen cuddling with her new pet dog, Riot at her home.

Ananya Panday shared a photo of her new pet dog, Riot, sleeping on her leg, expressing, "I mean, how do you expect me to ever leave my house (crying face emoji)." Ananya also posted another picture of her TV screen displaying the IPL 2024 points table, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leading. Ananya, a long-time supporter of KKR, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, has been seen cheering for the team alongside her best friend, Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has some exciting projects lined up. She'll be starring in the TV series 'Call Me Bae' with Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show follows a billionaire fashionista disowned by her family after a scandal and her journey to independence. Ananya is also working on projects like 'Control,' 'Shankara,' 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair,' and 'Run For Young.' Ananya was last seen on OTT in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' for which she got a lot of accolades. It saw her alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)

