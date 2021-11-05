Left Menu

Travis Scott releases two new singles, 'Escape Plan', 'Mafia'

Ahead of his 'Astroworld' festival, which will take place in his Houston hometown this weekend, rapper and songwriter Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, 'Escape Plan' and 'Mafia'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:05 IST
Travis Scott (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of his 'Astroworld' festival, which will take place in his Houston hometown this weekend, rapper and songwriter Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, 'Escape Plan' and 'Mafia'. According to Fox News, the songs are likely from his forthcoming album 'Utopia', which he and producer Mike Dean have teased on social media over the past few weeks.

Although 'Escape Plan' drew most of the initial attention upon the midnight drop, within the first 13 minutes, the audio of 'Escape Plan' had 18,000 listens on YouTube and 'Mafia' had only 2,000, some fans who quickly came to discover there were two new tracks settled on the moody 'Mafia' as being even better than the one reaching people first out of the gate. The producers credited for 'Escape Plan' on streaming services are Nik D and Oz, while Boi 1da and Jahaan Sweet produced 'Mafia'. Dean is credited as a mixing and mastering engineer on both tracks. Jermaine Cole, aka J. Cole, has a vocal credit on 'Mafia', as per Fox News.

It's been a long three years since the release of Scott's most recent album, 'Astroworld' (from which the festival was named), but he's hardly been out of the public eye, performing at the Rolling Loud festivals in Miami and New York, where he dropped one-off songs like 'Highest in the Room' and collaborations with Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Ed Sheeran, Rosalia, and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

