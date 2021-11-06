Kamal Hassan starrer 'Vikram' teaser out ahead of his birthday

Paying an ode to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan ahead of his 67th birthday on November 7, makers of his upcoming magnum opus 'Vikram' have released the first teaser on Saturday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features the Padma Bhushan star in an intense new avatar and caters to those fond of realistic action sequences.

The film is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, though the film's official title teaser uses a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 film. The 48-second intriguing teaser showcases chaos in a prison invasion with guns blazing and a cop grabbing iron shields to field the bullets. The cop is revealed to be Kamal Hassan in the teaser.

The teaser of the much-awaited movie garnered more than one million views and thousands of comments from fans, within a few hours of being released on YouTube. "Kamal knows the pulse of current generation and selected right script for his age ..so he is definitely a universal star and man of wisdom..." one user wrote in the comments section.

Another wrote, 1M in 1 Hr.. that's the power of the Most Talented Performer..V adore u for what u r... More Power to U.. Ignore Negativity... Stay Healthy.. Happy Birthday Kamal Ji" 'Vikram' is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The film features Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles. The soundtrack and film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj.

The movie that marks Lokesh's first collaboration with Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the screens worldwide in April 2022. (ANI)

