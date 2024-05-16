US spy chief says 'increasing number' of foreign actors seek to influence US elections
16-05-2024
There are an increasing number of foreign actors, including non-state actors, seeking to influence U.S. elections, and Russia, China and Iran are the most significant, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
"Specifically, Russia remains the most active foreign threat to our elections," Haines said in prepared remarks.
