US spy chief says 'increasing number' of foreign actors seek to influence US elections

There are an increasing number of foreign actors, including non-state actors, seeking to influence U.S. elections, and Russia, China and Iran are the most significant, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"Specifically, Russia remains the most active foreign threat to our elections," Haines said in prepared remarks.

