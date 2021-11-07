Radhika Madan begins shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey'

Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday announced she has begun filming for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming production feature ''Kuttey''.

The caper-thriller marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film, which reportedly went on floors in Mumbai on Saturday, is written by the father-son duo.

Madan took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set. ''Kuttey'' marks Madan's second film with Vishal Bhardwaj after their 2018 drama ''Pataakha''.

''Back home,'' the 26-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture of her holding the clapboard of the upcoming movie. ''Kuttey'' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The film is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan.

Madan was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's romantic drama ''Shiddat''.

