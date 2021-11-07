Left Menu

Radhika Madan begins shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey'

Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday announced she has begun filming for Vishal Bhardwajs upcoming production feature Kuttey.The caper-thriller marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwajs son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Kuttey marks Madans second film with Vishal Bhardwaj after their 2018 drama Pataakha.Back home, the 26-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture of her holding the clapboard of the upcoming movie.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:04 IST
Radhika Madan begins shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday announced she has begun filming for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming production feature ''Kuttey''.

The caper-thriller marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film, which reportedly went on floors in Mumbai on Saturday, is written by the father-son duo.

Madan took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set. ''Kuttey'' marks Madan's second film with Vishal Bhardwaj after their 2018 drama ''Pataakha''.

''Back home,'' the 26-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture of her holding the clapboard of the upcoming movie. ''Kuttey'' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The film is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan.

Madan was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar's romantic drama ''Shiddat''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021