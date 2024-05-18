Left Menu

Sandeshkhali TMC worker detained for molesting girl

The police on Saturday detained a TMC worker of Sandeshkhali after he allegedly molested a teenage girl there, an officer said.Allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against TMC leaders of Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.According to the complaint lodged by the mother of the girl, the accused on Friday night somehow entered her house in a village in the area, and molested her.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:06 IST
The police on Saturday detained a TMC worker of Sandeshkhali after he allegedly molested a teenage girl there, an officer said.

Allegations of sexual abuse and land grab have been levelled against TMC leaders of Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to the complaint lodged by the mother of the girl, the accused on Friday night ''somehow'' entered her house in a village in the area, and molested her. The girl, who is a class 8 student, managed to escape and started shouting for help when family members and neighbours came out.

By then, the accused who is around 20 years old managed to flee, the police officer said quoting the complaint.

The father of the accused alleged that his son has been framed because they were TMC supporters.

''The girl's family members are BJP supporters. They have been pressuring us to join the party. Since we didn't follow their diktat, this dirty allegation was levelled against my son,'' the father said.

An officer of Basirhat Police District said that the accused is being questioned.

A medical test has been conducted on the girl, he said, adding that its report has been awaiting. The riverine Sandeshkhali area — situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata — had been on the boil in February with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against now arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

