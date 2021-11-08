Kanye West dedicates Sunday Service to victims of Astroworld festival

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West, whose legal name is now Ye, dedicated his Sunday Service to the victims of rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival concert. As per Variety, the performance is currently streaming on Triller, Revolt TV, and YouTube. The visual for the service -- attendees dressed in black as beams of light illuminate a vast grey space and the Sunday Service gospel choir sings -- evoked the feeling of a wake.

The prayer service came as officials on Sunday continued to probe the incident, which occurred as concertgoers were crushed as Scott performed his set on the stage. Tragedy struck the Astroworld festival on Friday night when a surge in the tightly packed crowd for Scott's set left at least eight concertgoers dead and over 300 others injured. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were among the casualties, with other victims ranging in age from 17 to 21.

Scott has promised to fully cooperate with authorities as a full investigation into the incident continues. "Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that's going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need," Scott said in a video posted to his Twitter on Saturday night.

"I could just never imagine the severity of the situation. We've been working closely with everyone to try to get to the bottom of this," he added. "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott wrote in a statement on Saturday morning. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott's performance at the festival outside NRG Park. At a press conference following the concert, Houston fire chief Samuel Pena clarified the timeline. He said that the crowd began surging forward at 9 pm, as there was panic involving people running for safety.

At that point, Scott paused his set several times to ask security to help out fans, and members of the fire department were sent into the dense crowd to rescue the injured. (ANI)

