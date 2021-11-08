Left Menu

'Roadies' 18 set to take off in South Africa this season

India's longest-running adventure reality show 'Roadies' 18 is all set to jet off to South Africa for a grand journey.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:04 IST
'Roadies' 18 set to take off in South Africa this season
'Roadies' 18 poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's longest-running adventure reality show 'Roadies' 18 is all set to jet off to South Africa for a grand journey. Amidst the discussions on multiple locations like Dubai, Bahrain and Russia, the channel has confirmed the final location as South Africa for this season. The 'Roadies' troop will hit the road and create a pitstop at 10 different locations, exploring their journey in South Africa.

Deborah Polycarp, Head - MTV Content Originals, Viacom18 said, "The very spirit of 'Roadies' lies in adventure and newness. To up the ante this time around as 'Roadies' turns 18, we thought why not rewrite the very definition of adventure for the fans! Making 'Roadies' all the more exciting, this time, we are racing to glory on the roads of South Africa to create some historic moments that will get our adrenaline pumping for years to come." She further expressed her excitement for all the surprises to come.

"The fans have a lot of surprises to look forward to and we can't wait to unfold them as we go along in this journey. The only thing I would want to tell all the Roadies fans right now is, let the race begin in South Africa," she added. The shoot for Season 18 on 'Roadies' is expected to start mid-December and will soon air on MTV India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021