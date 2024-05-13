US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors await inflation data

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday, nearing record peaks following a recent run of gains, with investors awaiting key inflation figures this week to gauge the likelihood of interest rate cuts in 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.4 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 39,591.28. The S&P 500 rose 10.4 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 5,233.08​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 59.4 points, or 0.36%, to 16,400.307 at the opening bell.

