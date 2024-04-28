Left Menu

Russia drone attack damages hotel in Mykolaiv, Ukraine says

A Russian drone attack heavily damaged a hotel in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, the governor of the broader Mykolaiv region said, with Russia's RIA news agency reporting the hotel housed English-speaking mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 10:45 IST
A Russian drone attack heavily damaged a hotel in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, the governor of the broader Mykolaiv region said, with Russia's RIA news agency reporting the hotel housed English-speaking mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. "The enemy attacked the city with an unmanned aerial vehicle of the 'Shahed-131/136' type," Mykolaiv's governor, Vitaly Kim, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"As a result, a hotel building was heavily damaged, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished ... There are no casualties." Kim and Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the Russian attack also damaged windows in a nearby hotel and that heat-generating infrastructure was damaged.

Russia's RIA state news agency, citing Russian underground fighters in the region, said Russian forces hit a shipbuilding plant and a hotel in Mykolaiv where English-speaking mercenaries fighting in Ukraine were housed. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine's Air Force also said on Sunday on its Telegram account, without providing details, that its forces destroyed a Russia-launched drone over Mykolaiv. The air force said four other drones launched by Russia were destroyed over the region around the capital Kyiv, the central Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions, and over the western Khmelnytskyi region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

