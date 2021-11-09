Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell join anthology series ‘Extrapolations’

Apple TV Plus' anthology series ''Extrapolations'' has cast actors Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini.

Scott Z Burns is writing and directing the climate change series.

It will feature Norton in the role of a scientist named Jonathan Chopin, while Gandolfini will play Jonathan's son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin.

Varma will essay the role of inventor Gita Mishra, with Russell playing Olivia Drew, a gun for hire. Jones has been cast in the role of Elizabeth Burdick, president of the United States.

The makers had previously announced that actors Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav will also be part of the show. The eight-episode series will tell stories of how upcoming changes to the planet will affect day-to-day life including love, faith, work and family.

“Extrapolations” is currently in production. The series is produced for Apple TV Plus by Michael Ellenberg's Media Res, with Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer serving as executive producers.

