Left Menu

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell join anthology series ‘Extrapolations’

The series is produced for Apple TV Plus by Michael Ellenbergs Media Res, with Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer serving as executive producers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 11:24 IST
Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell join anthology series ‘Extrapolations’
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple TV Plus' anthology series ''Extrapolations'' has cast actors Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini.

Scott Z Burns is writing and directing the climate change series.

It will feature Norton in the role of a scientist named Jonathan Chopin, while Gandolfini will play Jonathan's son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin.

Varma will essay the role of inventor Gita Mishra, with Russell playing Olivia Drew, a gun for hire. Jones has been cast in the role of Elizabeth Burdick, president of the United States.

The makers had previously announced that actors Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Marion Cotillard, Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav will also be part of the show. The eight-episode series will tell stories of how upcoming changes to the planet will affect day-to-day life including love, faith, work and family.

“Extrapolations” is currently in production. The series is produced for Apple TV Plus by Michael Ellenberg's Media Res, with Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer serving as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021