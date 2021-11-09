Left Menu

Jacqueline Fernandez back on 'Ram Setu' sets

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is back to shooting on the sets of 'Ram Setu', which co-stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:00 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez back on 'Ram Setu' sets
Jacqueline Fernandez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is back to shooting on the sets of 'Ram Setu', which co-stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, 'Ram Setu' also stars Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline posted pictures of herself, flaunting her simple yet gorgeous nose-pin. She added the caption, "Back on set #ramsetu".

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. "Soo pretty," Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote.

"So beautiful you look," a fan added. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year.

It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories.

Besides 'Ram Setu', Jacqueline's other upcoming projects include 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Attack'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021