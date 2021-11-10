HaiKyuu!! Season 5: No words from makers still fans are hopeful about it

"Haikyu!!" has made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide. It received positive reviews from critics, won several awards, and broke several viewership records. After the release of Season 4 of the anime series, fans are keen to see HaiKyuu!! Season 5.

Fans are waiting for HaiKyuu!! since 2020. The fourth season launched on December 19, 2020. Fans used to believe HaiKyuu!! Season 5 is taking more time due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry. But creators later announced that Season 4 would be the final season of the anime series.

There is a good reason for fans to expect HaiKyuu!! Season 5. The official account of the series earlier tweeted that the anime may return with Season 5 in the future. But the announcement was posted on the same day of the release of HaiKyuu!! Season 4, and that was a long ago. After that, there are no words from the makers. Now the question arises, will there be HaiKyuu!! Season 5?

The Twitter post reads: "Looking forward to the continuation." In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

Additionally, Season 4 ended on several cliffhangers. The HaiKyuu!! fans are eagerly waiting to know what they will see in Season 5. The fifth season would show Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals.

Haikyuu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata being upset and in rage after missing the opportunity to score a point in the volleyball match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata misses the opportunity again, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed Korai Hoshiumi's superb jump.

Many believe the anime's fourth season was officially announced at Jump Fest '19, so it is expected a similar announcement for Haikyuu season five will be shared this year. But until anything is confirmed, fans have to wait. However, it's really hard to guess when Haikyuu!! Season 5 will arrive.

